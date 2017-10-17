Terrorists torched house of former Sarpanch Ramzan Sheikh, who was killed yesterday

Shopian/Jammu and Kashmir, October 17: The house of the former Sarpanch Ramzan Sheikh, was torched on Tuesday in Shopian. Ramzan Sheikh who was allegedly killed by a group of terrorists on Monday. Ramzan Sheikh’s family members who were at the house at the time of the attack was rescued by the Police.

Ramzan Sheikh, the former Sarpanch of the Imam Sahib village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian was shot dead by three terrorists on Monday.

Another former Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Ganie was also killed in this month, by terrorists in Mattan area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag.