Tesla car on ‘autopilot’ kills driver parks US safety investigation

Florida July 1:US safety regulators have launched an investigation after a fatal accident in which the driver of a Tesla car operating in autopilot mode was killed in a collision with a truck.

The investigation of the first-known fatality to involve a Model S operating on Autopilot comes as Tesla and other automakers are gearing up to offer systems that allow vehicles to pilot themselves under certain conditions across a wide range of vehicles over the next several years.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it was investigating 25,000 Model S sedans that are equipped with the Autopilot system.

The accident, which according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol killed 40-year-old Joshua Brown on a clear, dry roadway on May 7 in Williston, Florida, will add fuel to a debate within the auto industry and in legal circles over the safety of systems that take partial control of steering and braking from drivers.

The NHTSA said preliminary reports indicated the crash occurred when a tractor-trailer made a left turn in front of the Tesla at an intersection.

Tesla said in a blog post on Thursday “neither Autopilot nor the driver noticed the white side of the tractor trailer against a brightly lit sky, so the brake was not applied.”

The Tesla’s windshield hit the bottom of the trailer as it passed underneath, and the car kept going, leaving the road, striking a fence, crossing a field, passing through another fence and finally hitting a utility pole about 100 feet south of the road, according to the report.

Tesla said “the high ride height of the trailer combined with its positioning across the road and the extremely rare circumstances of the impact caused the Model S to pass under the trailer, with the bottom of the trailer impacting the windshield of the Model S.”

Tesla shares fell as much as 3 per cent, or $US6.28, in after-hours trading, on the news of the fatal crash and the investigation. The company emphasised the unusual nature of the crash and said it was the first fatality in more than 130 million miles of use.

Tesla Model S sedans start at $US66,000 ($88,000).

Tesla said in a statement customers were required to give “explicit acknowledgement” that they realised Autopilot was new technology still under development, otherwise the system would remain off.

“When drivers activate Autopilot, the acknowledgment box explains, among other things, that Autopilot ‘is an assist feature that requires you to keep your hands on the steering wheel at all times,’ and that ‘you need to maintain control and responsibility for your vehicle’ while using it,” the statement said.

The NHTSA said the crash “calls for an examination of the design and performance of any driving aids in use at the time of the crash”.

The agency said the preliminary investigation was the first step before it could seek to order a recall if it found the vehicles were unsafe.