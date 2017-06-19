California,June19:On June 17, Tesla co-founder Elon Musk tweeted a very sweet video of Tesla mechanics rescuing a kitten stuck inside a car. The video was uploaded to YouTube by an unnamed man who also uploaded another video where a kitten can be heard mewing from somewhere inside the car. “I located the meow… it’s definitely coming from inside the bumper,” says the man filming the video while his camera pans over his Tesla Model X car. The second video shows people from the Tesla Service Centre rescuing the adorable, confused little kitten from the car.

“They rescued this beautiful kitten that had been trapped in my Model X’s rear bumper for probably over 14 hours, gave her water right away, AND one of the rescuers and his family offered to provide her with a new loving home,” says the car owner in the video description.

Watch the full video below:

Since being shared online two days ago, the video has been viewed almost one lakh times.