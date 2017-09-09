Texas couple brave Harvey storm to get hitched

Texas,Sept9:Weddings are a once-in-a-lifetime affair, and if anything goes wrong on the big day, it brings a huge disappointment to the couple. But, it was even worse for Texas couple, Shelley and Chris Holland, who lost everything before their D-day due to Hurricane Harvey that left a lot of people devastated and homeless. However, the two still made it through and exchanged vows with the help of their close ones during the storm.

Sharing their story with a heartfelt post, Holland wrote how they are “grateful of all the sweet people” and added a spectacular picture of the two embracing in the storm. The post has collected more than 410,000 likes and 20,000 shares.

Read her original post here.

A lot of people had quite quirky captions for their incredible picture. “You have a tag line for the rest of your lives… ‘Weathering storms together since 2017,’” one Facebook user posted. “I love this pic. If it was my wedding pic, I would have a frame engraved that said, ‘Real love will survive any storm,’” another one wrote.

My husband and I completely lost every plan we made over the last 6 months surrounding our upcoming wedding on September 2 due to Hurricane Harvey. This included our wedding cake, the venue, the chapel the catering and so many other small details. This was such a heart break not only for me as a bride, but more importantly for the devastation it left on the pastor of the church we choose to have our wedding at. His home was completely destroyed, his church was flooded with several feet of water. And yet Pastor Jorge Cardeas and the wedding coordinator Evelin at Church on the Rock Katy Texas, found us a new Chapel so that we could continue with our wedding ceremony. They were a tremendous blessing and even came to check on us on the day of the wedding. WOW! We are so greatful to these sweet people. This is the story from the local houston news. And here is how you can help. I also want to thank our photographer Jim Davis and Andi Davis for this AMAZING photo that was captured. Such a testimony of God’s faithfulness! Harvey we WON!