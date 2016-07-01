Thai elephant maimed by mine gets prosthetic leg:Mosha’s walk back to normalcy

Mosha was only seven months old when she lost her leg to a landmine at the Myanmar-Thailand border

This is now Mosha’s ninth leg. Each has been designed and created by a team of engineers.

The Friends of the Asian Elephant Foundation said many logging elephants like Mosha, get injured by land mines while working in remote forests.

Traditionally the truck, taxi and logging worker of Thailand, the elephant has lost most of its jobs to modernization. One saving grace has been the tourism industry, which employs large numbers for elephant trekking and other activities.

AP