Thai govt detain nine suspected over hacking govt sites

December 26, 2016 | By :
Thai govt detain nine suspected over hacking govt sites

BANGKOK, Dec 26 Thai police have detained nine people suspected of hacking government websites to protest against amendments to a cyber security law that critics say strengthens the authorities’ oversight of the internet.
Parliament passed legislation this month amending a cyber crime law, which rights groups said would likely to lead to more extensive online monitoring by the state.
In response, hackers launched a wave of cyber attacks last week, shutting down dozens of government websites.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections on Nov 9: EC takes steps to end allegations of EVM fraud and hacking
Sister Margaret Ann goes Texas chainsaw hacking to clear downed trees in aftermath of Hurricane Irma
WhatsApp and Messenger users are at risk!
Wannacry attack: India sighs of relief, ATMs secured, smartphones on alert
Ransomware WannaCry to attack Indian banking system soon: Cyber expert
CPI(M) uses murder to abolish political opponents: BJP Kerala unit condemns hacking of its worker
CPI(M) uses murder to abolish political opponents: BJP Kerala unit condemns hacking of its worker
Six people detained for suspected involvement in deadly blast in St Petersburg metro
Top