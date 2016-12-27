Thai police to raid scandal-hit Buddhist temple

December 27, 2016 | By :
Thai police to raid scandal-hit Buddhist temple

BANGKOK, Dec 27: Devotees of a Buddhist abbot suspected of money laundering barricaded entrances to their temple on Tuesday as more than 700 police assembled outside, preparing to raid the sprawling complex north of Bangkok.
The Wat Phra Dhammakaya Temple commands a huge following and is supported by influential Thai politicians and business folk, but critics say it exploits people and religion for money.
Thailand’s attorney general said in November it would charge Abbot Phra Dhammachayo and four others on charges of conspiracy to launder money and receive stolen goods.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Raids at ‘brothel spa’: Police rescued 2 girls and took three persons into custody
Funding of Kashmiri separatists from across border: NIA raids residence of Hizbul Mujahideen chief
Former crickter Ravindra Jadeja’s Jaddu’s Food Field restaurant raided, uneatable food items found
Braid chopping in Kashmir: Social media join locals to accuse intelligence agencies and police
Police orders farmers to strip after protest in Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand
BHU students protest: Professor Pratima Gond pleads to police that she was a teacher but police kept beating her
Top