Thailand closes beaches as venomous Portugese man-of-war found ashore

BANGKOK, Sept. 27: Portuguese Man o’ War and Box Jellyfish washed ashore by recent storms in southern Thailand have prompted officials to issue a warning to swimmers and snorkelers, local media Tuesday reported.

According to Phuket Gaze,officials on Monday have taken steps to keep swimmers safe by closing Nai Thon, Nai Yang and Layan Beaches of southern Thailand’s famous tourism destination Phi Phi lsland.

Other beach resorts in the area have posted notices to warn of the dangers of jellyfish and have set up First Aid stations to deal with anyone who might have been stung.

The Portuguese man o’ war jellyfish was named after the ship which resembled a blue or purple cap of the Portuguese Navy. They are among the world’s most venomous marine species. Stings from them can be very painful and in extreme cases fatal.

While there have been no reports of any stings by Portuguese-Man-of War jellyfish in Thailand, officials are taking every precaution as the venom of these creatures.

During the monsoon season, rain, wind and storms can often bring jellyfish and other unexpected marine creatures closer to the shore.

Teams from a National Park inspected beaches where a swimming ban was imposed, along with other beaches in Phuket, covering a distance of six kilometers. They reportedly collected a total of 145 live and dead Portuguese Man of Wars.

Bathers who are stung by these creatures are asked to pour salt water over the affected area instead of scrubbing it with water or suntan creams.

Pipi island features beaches and clear water that make its natural beauty protected by national park status. Tourism on the island has exploded since the filming of the movie The Beach. The island has become is one of Thailand’s best destinations for scuba diving, snorkeling, kayaking and other marine recreational activities