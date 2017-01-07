Thailand floods kill 14 people and one missing

Bangkok, Jan 7 At least 14 people were killed and one reported missing while thousands have been affected by heavy floods in Thailand, officials said on Saturday.

After days of heavy rain, the central government has sent military units to help regional authorities provide relief to victims, Efe news reported.

Floods have become severe in the provinces of Trang and Surat Thani, where many roads remain inundated while the floors of houses and schools are submerged under water.

The airport in the province of Nakhon Si Thammarat has been shut down after rivers and canals overflowed due to the rains which have arrived late as the monsoon season usually ends in the region in November or December.

Storms have also affected the north of neighbouring Malaysia, where hundreds of schools have been closed.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department, rainfall will continue in the region until Sunday when it will begin moving towards the Myanmar border.

