This Thailand Tree Produces Fruits Shaped Women

Well, another mystery has fascinated and divided people around the world. However, rather than UFOs or the Loch Ness monster, the latest buzz on social media involves the most popular category on the food pyramid: fruit. In particular, a newly released video purportedly shows green fruit, shaped like a woman, growing on a tree in Thailand.

Some people claim that the video shows the mysterious Nariphon. In the Buddhist religion, this is a sacred tree. According to tradition, the female-shaped fruit is meant to nourish the Gandharva, heavenly figures that lived on Earth during its early days.

The female fruit were grown to provide sustenance to the Gandharva’s needs and wants. According to the Thai tradition, the fruit trees were planted by the god Indra, in a sacred forest known as Himaphan. Rather than serving the needs of the men, this tradition states that the fruit women would provide protection for Indra’s wife and serve as her assistants.

There are dried Nariphon pods on display at a Buddhist temple near Bangkok. They are similar in size and shape to the fruit, adding to the claim that they are real. Stored in the Luang Pho Jarun temple at Wat Ampawan, the pods are black and withered. They resemble small, mummified women who appear in pain. Furthermore, there are older pods that have hardened into stone over the years.



The individuals who recorded footage of the tree claim that the pods grow from the head down. At first, the fruit pods look like two thin bananas attached at the stem.

As the fruit ripens, the pod develops into the shape of a small, green woman with eyes and facial features, whose arms are crossed over her hips. The same level of detail that makes some people believe the video and fruit are accurate has others claiming hoax.

According to some of the social media comments, viewers are skeptical that such a unique tree had never been discovered before. Others speculate that the female-shaped fruit is the work of video editing and skilled artists.

With the details surrounding the video’s origin difficult to determine, questions are bound to linger about this mystery tree. There are no questions, however, that the buddha pears could give these pods a run for their money.