Thailand’s Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn accepts throne

Bangkok, Nov 30: Thailand’s Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn has already “informally” accepted to ascend to the Thai throne as King Rama X, said Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan on Wednesday.

“(The Crown Prince) was known to have already accepted the invitation to become king. Everything has been done in accordance with the established procedures,” Xinhua news agency quoted Prawit as saying.

Thai parliament, or the National Legislative Assembly (NLA), formally invited the 64-year-old prince to ascend to the throne on Tuesday.

Once the prince formally accepts the invitation from Parliament, he will be proclaimed King Rama X of the 234-year-old Chakri Dynasty, succeeding his father, the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who had ruled for 70 years and passed away at the age of 88 last month.

–IANS