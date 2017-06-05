Thailand’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo allow visitors to observe elephants underwater as they swim

Bangkok, June5:Opened late last year, the elephant swimming pool at Thailand’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo is one of the park’s most popular attractions. It’s one of only a handful of pools around the world which allow visitors to observe elephants underwater as they swim, and the zoo says it’s the largest facility of its kind in the world.

Khao Kheow Open Zoo is a large zoo with 8,000 animals of more than 300 species. Covering the area of 5,000 rai in Khao Kheow – Khao Chompu Wildlife Sanctuary in Chonburi, the zoo is the biggest tiger center in Asia Pacific region. It was established as a unit of the Zoological Park Organization of Thailand with the main purposes of preserving wildlife and nature, providing knowledge for learning, acting as a research institute and providing the space for recreation.

More than 300 species and 8,000 animals populate the 5,000 rai sanctuary. Six of the newer residents of the zoo are rare white tigers exchanged by the Memphis Zoo in the USA white tigers.