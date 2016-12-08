Thala Ajith returned back to Bulgaria after the 16 hours stay in Chennai

Chennai, Dec 08: Thala Ajith who left Bulgaria to Chennai on Tuesday to pay his last homage to the departed CM J.Jayalalitha has now started to Bulgaria to continue with the shooting of ‘AK 57’ directed by Siva.

After reaching Chennai on Wednesday early morning around 4 AM, Ajith was received by wife Shalini and brother in law Richard. Form there Ajith directly went to the Anna Square, were Jayalalitha was laid to rest and paid his last respects. After that he came to know about the demise of veteran actor and political critic Cho Ramaswamy in Apollo Hospitals. He directly went their. He was one of the earliest visitors. He conveyed his condolences to Cho’s family members before leaving the place.

Ajith stayed in Chennai for around 16 hours and boarded the flight to Bulgaria by Wednesday evening.

It is to be noted that the film’s shooting is underway in Bulgaria since last month. This will be a lengthy schedule that will go until next month. The film is set to release in April 2017.