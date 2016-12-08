Thala Ajith returned back to Bulgaria after the 16 hours stay in Chennai

December 8, 2016 | By :

Chennai, Dec 08: Thala Ajith who left Bulgaria to Chennai on Tuesday to pay his last homage to the departed CM J.Jayalalitha has now started to Bulgaria to continue with the shooting of ‘AK 57’ directed by Siva.

After reaching Chennai on Wednesday early morning around 4 AM, Ajith was received by wife Shalini and brother in law Richard. Form there Ajith directly went to the Anna Square, were Jayalalitha was laid to rest and paid his last respects. After that he came to know about the demise of veteran actor and political critic Cho Ramaswamy in Apollo Hospitals. He directly went their. He was one of the earliest visitors. He conveyed his condolences to Cho’s family members before leaving the place.

Ajith stayed in Chennai for around 16 hours and boarded the flight to Bulgaria by Wednesday evening.

It is to be noted that the film’s shooting is underway in Bulgaria since last month. This will be a lengthy schedule that will go until next month. The film is set to release in April 2017.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Salary hike for Tamilnadu legislators; DMK will not accept it unless transport workers demands are met 
Jayalilathaa’s RK Nagar Constituency to elect new MLA on December 21, results on December 24
6 hours of continues rain interrupts normal life in Chennai: Colleges, schools remain closed 
Heavy rain strikes south Chennai, water logging in some areas, likely to flood if rain prolongs
Swachh Bharat Mission: 3 years pass by, still some parts of the nation struggle to breath fresh air, pathetic at Chennai’s IT hub
Heart from Mumbai saves life of Lebanon businessman in Chennai
Top