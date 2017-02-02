Thala Ajith’s six-pack look for Vivegam sends fans into a tizzy

Chennai, Feb 2: Actor Ajith Kumar’s six-pack look from the first poster of his upcoming Tamil action-thriller “Vivegam” has given his fans a reason to celebrate his head-turning physical transformation.

On Thursday, the film’s poster and title were unveiled on social media, much to the excitement of the actor’s legions of fans.

After “Veeram” and “Vedalam”, the V sentiment in the title continues for the third time in a row for Ajith and director Siva.

The poster features a shirtless Ajith, in an awe-inspiring chiseled avatar, surrounded by soldiers and choppers in the background.

“Vivegama stars Ajith as an Interpol agent while Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan will be seen in pivotal roles.

With the majority of the film already shot across key locations in Europe, the team is currently shooting in the city.

Vivek Oberoi is being introduced as the antagonist to Tamil filmdom.

Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, the film is being planned for release in June.

–IANS

hp/nv/