Thane : Class IX student gang raped

Thane, Oct 1 : A minor girl was allegedly raped by two youths in Nandivili village on Kalyan-Srimalang road near here, police said today.

The incident took place on Thursday when the girl, a class IX student, was chatting with her friends near her house at a construction site, they said.

The accused, one of whom has been identified as Barkya, came there and drove the victim’s friends away after threatening them, police said, adding after which they raped her there and left her on the spot.

She later narrated the horrifying incident to her parents when she got home after which a complaint was lodged with Kolsewadi police station under Kalyan division, they said.

On the basis of the complaint, the duo were booked under IPC sections including 376(rape) and 377 (unnatural offences) and sections of POCSO Act.

Police have launched a man hunt to nab the absconding accused.

