Thane woman beats minor daughter by hanging her upside down

THANE,Dec15: Video of a woman purportedly beating her minor daughter after hanging her upside down from the ceiling of their chawl residence in Khadakpada at Kalyan in the district has gone viral on social media.

The woman reportedly administered this cruel punishment to her eight-year old daughter frequently as she suspected her to be stealing.

Interestingly, while no police case has been registered against the woman, a case was on Wednesday filed against two of her neighbours as they had a spat with another resident over the issue.

Some of the neighbours, who heard the girl’s cries went to the house on Tuesday and found that her mother was beating the girl severely. A neighbour even shot the video and shared it on social media.

Some residents of the chawl, who wanted to save the girl from the clutches of her mother, were stopped by some others. An argument broke out between the two groups following which they came to blows, police said.

One Sayyed Hussain filed a complaint in this connection, following which Khadakpada police booked Ganesh Ubale and Rukmani Pawar. Police have invoked IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and others against the accused duo.

No arrest has been made so far in connection with the incident.