Thangavelu Mariyappan is the Indian flag-bearer at the closing ceremony of the Rio Games

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 12: Thangavelu Mariyappan, who became only the third Indian ever to clinch a gold medal in the Paralympics, will be the country’s flag-bearer at the closing ceremony of the Rio Games here on September 18.

“Thangavelu Mariyappan will take lead as the flag bearer of the closing ceremony at the Paralympic Games 2016!,” the Indian Olympic Association tweeted from its official handle.

Mariyappan, who was merely five-years-old when his right leg was crushed by a speeding bus, joined Murlikant Petkar (1972, swimming) and Devendra Jhajharia (2004, javelin throw) in the Indian Paralympics gold club.

Mariyappan won the yellow metal in the T-42 High Jump event with a best effort of 1.89m, leaving behind world champion Sam Grewe of the USA who registered 1.86m.

The T-42 classification is for athletes with lower limb deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired range of movement.