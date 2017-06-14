Thanjavur: Paramedical Student found murdered at Lodge

Thanjavur, June 14: A 19-year old woman paramedical student was found murdered in a lodge near Kumbakonam in the district, police said on Wednesday.

The girl was found stabbed with a broken CFL lamp in a room in the lodge at Tirunageswaram last night, they said.

The woman along with a man had checked into the lodge yesterday morning.

As the room remained locked, lodge staff grew suspicious and opened it with the duplicate key and found the woman dead.

Police who identified the deceased as a student of a paramedical college at Kumbakonam said the further investigation was on.