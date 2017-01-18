Thank you for your good wishes, tweets Salman Khan after acquittal

January 18, 2017 | By :
Host and superstar Salman Khan's support helped me win the Bigg Boss, says Manveer Gurjar.

Mumbai, Jan 18: Actor Salman Khan took to Twitter to thank fans and supporters after his acquittal in the Arms Act case related to the 18-year-old poaching case.

‘Thank you for all the support and good wishes,’ the actor tweeted.

Earlier, the lawyer of the Bishnoi Samaj, the community which holds the black buck sacred, said that they will decide on what step to take further only after reading the full judgment.

