Thanks to Mumbai Police Twitter Account : Pervert who masturbated while riding is Caught in three hours

July 15, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, July 15: In a shocking incident, two women traveling in an auto-rickshaw on Tuesday witnessed a creepy biker masturbating in broad daylight. The girls quickly took a picture of the pervert and her friend Zeeba tweeted it to the Mumbai police saying, “this man started masturbating looking at my friends! This has happened today! Please take action!”

The image soon went viral and the Mumbai police responded within 15 minutes and reportedly arrested them in three hours thanks to the quick-thinking girls who noted down his license plate number.


The culprit identified as Rais Likayat Qureshi is a 35-year-old Bandra resident.

“Looking at the girls, the accused flashed his private parts and began masturbating on the moving bike. The teenage girls were horrified, but did the smartest thing by clicking his photographs and catching him in the act,” a police officer from Khar police station told to Mid-day.

Apart from the disgusting act, Rais was also passing vulgar comments towards them.

