ThankYouDoctor digital campaign was a huge success across social media with a reach of 6 lakh  audience

Manipal (Karnataka), July 7 : This July 1, Manipal Hospitals celebrated and honoured the services of the doctors @ManipalHealth, through their #ThankYouDoctor digital campaign.

This campaign focused on the importance of expressing grade towards the doctors. The audience were asked to share instances where the love and care of a doctor made a difference in their lives.

They shared their heart whelming experiences and expressed their gratitude @ManipalHealth towards their doctors in special ‘Thank You’ notes.

#ThankYouDoctor digital campaign was a huge success across social media with a reach of 6,00,000 audience. More than 200 ‘Thank You’ notes were received as a part of the campaign.

The campaign helped to gain more than 3000 followers all over our social media platforms.

The lucky winners got a chance to feature in the ‘Thank You Doctor” video made by the Manipal Hospitals team.

A video also featured Dr. Ajay Bakshi, CEO of Manipal Hospitals, conveying his gratitude to all the doctors who are an integral part of Manipal Hospitals.

In situations where lives are at stake, it is the doctor who can be the difference between life and death.

The skills and dedications of a doctor help increase the life expectancy and well-being of a society.

#NationalDoctorsDay is celebrated all over India on July 1 to honour the contributions of doctors to society.

It is celebrated on the birth and death anniversary of the most famous physician of India, Dr. B C Roy to honor and tribute him. #NationalDoctorsDay brings the hard-working doctors in the limelight, and encourages to express gratitude for their contributions to the society. The contributions of the doctors, the long hours of their work, their compassion, and the effort they put into practicing medicine is recognized across the country.

Manipal Hospitals is a network of multispecialty hospitals throughout the country. Their contribution to the society includes providing affordable medical care, particularly in southern India.

Their ‘patient first’ approach has won them accolades of being a highly patient-centric healthcare institution in the country. This #NationalDoctorsDay Campaign is just another example of their undertakings to serve the doctors’ community and the society in the long run.