Tharganeswarar temple crowded with devotees on the beginning of the Tamil month of Aippasi

Trichy, October 18: The beginning of the Tamil month of Aippasi on Monday, brought thousands of devotees to the 7th century Tharganeswarar temple in Thiruparaithurai, about 16km from Trichy.

The temple, situated on the banks of the Cauvery River, was crowded with devotees who wished to participate in the Thulaa Cauvery Snanam, a special event in the temple. The temple is maintained by a trust unlike a majority of the temples maintained by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) Department.

The devotees who visit the temple come with a firm belief that taking a dip in the Cauvery during this first day of the Tamil month of Aippasi would cure skin related ailments. After the prayers, the temple deity, Asthra Devar, was taken to the river bank. The devotees take a dip along with the Asthra Devar thrice as part of the ritual.

“Devotees firmly believe that a dip in the Cauvery river after worshipping the deity would wash away all their sins and remove all ailments,” said the temple priest U Sairam.