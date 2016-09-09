The agriculture department along with the Horticorp and Vegetable and Fruits Promotion Council would put up special veggie stalls for Onam

Kochi, Kerala, September 9: The agriculture department along with the Horticorp and Vegetable and Fruits Promotion Council (VFPCK) will jointly put up around 122 stalls across the district, including 10 on the highways, on Friday.

Local bodies, Kudumbashree workers and other self-help groups will operate the stalls, which will be opened till Tuesday, reports timesofindia.com.

Most of the vegetables are collected from the district itself and agriculture officials say that ‘nadan’ vegetables have grown aplenty to meet the demand here.

“We will sell vegetables at 30% subsidy from the market price. This discount will be only for products that have been grown in the district,” said Sreedevi M, principal agriculture officer.

She said that other vegetables like cabbage, carrot, potatoes, shallots and onions are being brought from Idukki and will be sold at market price.

Meanwhile, the Onam celebration hosted by the district administration and District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), ‘Lavanyam 2016’, will begin on Tuesday.

“The five-day celebration will feature more than 30 events, including dance and music shows and theatre performances,” said district collector Mohammed Y Safirulla at a press conference here on Thursday.

Three programmes hosted by disabled people will be the special attraction.

Unlike earlier, the celebration will not be concentrated in the city.