The audio tape of Jayalalithaa circulating in the social media is fake

Chennai, October 5: A leaked audio tape of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is spreading in the social media has gone viral on WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook. The Tamil Nadu Government says that the audio tape is fake.

The Tamil nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has been hospitalized for more than two weeks. She is undergoing treatment at the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. The hospital management is releasing medical bulletins periodically on the health condition of Jayalalithaa. In a statement released by the Appollo hospital states that “the same line of treatment is being continued and she is under close observation by the team of doctors.”

“Jayalalithaa has been advised further stay in the hospital for treatment,” the statement, signed by Subbiah Viswanathan, COO of the hospital, said.



Meanwhile, a leaked audio tape of Jayalalithaa was initially spotted on Tv9 news channel and gone viral within a few hours after the news went air. The AIADMK party members and common people were excited over the audio tape, however the voice in the audio tape is not hers. Using the situation, some has tried to spread rumours about Jayalalithaa.

The government sources have confirmed that the audio tape is fake and asked people not to spread rumours about Jayalalithaa’s health. The hospital sources said that she is on respiratory support under close observation, and it is not possible for her to speak at this time.

According to authentic sources, she has improved a lot and would be discharged from hospital soon.