The boy Tiyo Satrio without arms and legs learned to keep himself happy by playing games with his chin

Indonesia, July 14: Born without arms and legs, an 11-year-old boy could be forgiven for having little to smile about. But instead, Tiyo Satrio has learned to keep himself happy by playing games on his Playstation as he uses his chin to operate the control pad.

The gaming addict from West Java, Indonesia, plays at every possible opportunity and proves himself to be more than a match for his friends.

His mother Mimi said: ‘After taking a bath he plays until the teacher picks him up. After school he plays again. Every day he plays.’

Holding a pen in his mouth, he has even learnt to write – and manages to keep up with his fellow classmates academically.

The principal of his special needs school said despite him only being in the second grade, he is capable of solving fourth grade mathematics problems such as multiplication and division.

However, it wasn’t always like this as the little boy initially struggled with insecurity issues – often not going because of his low self-confidence and physical disabilities, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

Now a regular attendee, Tiyo relies on others to carry him around or push him about in his wheelchair.

But his upbeat nature and infectious laugh make him a class favourite among both pupils and teachers.

Throughout her pregnancy, his mother was unaware of her son’s condition.

And even after he was born, she wasn’t told straight away that her newborn child had no arms or legs.

She said: ‘The midwife said everything was normal. She said, he’s good, normal, healthy.

‘I gave birth in the middle of the night and was told the next afternoon.’

Although shocked on first learning the news, Mimi quickly adjusted to her son’s condition – and it’s this acceptance that has contributed to Tiyo’s outgoing personality.

She added: ‘I was surprised. I thought he would be normal like my other children then I have the youngest in that condition.

‘Now I feel fine, just normal about it and accepting.’

Along with husband Wawan, she says looking after Tiyo is a full-time job.

The couple have four other adult children who live across Indonesia and therefore aren’t able to help with the daily care needs.

Tiyo is able to do some things himself, but his lack of mobility means they still need to help him do everything from getting washed and dressed to feeding – although he has learnt how to unwrap sweet wrappers with his mouth.

The family used to receive state funding for Tiyo but claim they no longer receive financial support.

Mr Satrio said: ‘Taking care of Tiyo everyday, we can’t go anywhere. If we work we can’t take care of Tiyo.’

Tiyo’s school SLB Firdaus has taken away some of the daily burden.

Every morning he is picked up by motorbike and taken to his small special needs school, where he excels at maths and religious studies.