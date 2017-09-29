The bridge is collapsing says Eyewitnesses who describe Mumbai stampede incident

Mumbai, September 29: The eyewitness stated that he heard people screaming that the bridge was collapsing. This screaming sparked panic and people ran over each other to save themselves, leading to loss of lives.

According to the reports, There has not been any confirmation so far on the cause of stampede at Elphinstone in Mumbai that killed at least 22 people and injured more than 30 others. But according to eyewitnesses, it was a rumour that triggered the stampede.

It was a rumour of bridge collapse that led to the stampede at one of the busiest stations in Mumbai. One of the eyewitnesses said that he saw people trying to cross the railing of the foot over bridge and jump to save their lives.

In the incident, people can be seen trying to climb over the railings of the stairway to escape the stampede.

Another eyewitness said that it was a tin portion of the bridge that broke and led to the scare of the collapse.

The bridge near the Elphinstone station is very narrow and is overcrowded everyday specially during office hours. According to one of the locals, this disaster was waiting to happen.

Even the railways conceded that “there were too many people in a cramped space”.

The construction of a new overbridge has been a long standing demand but no action has been taken in this regard.

Meanwhile, medical teams have urged people to come out and donate blood. There is an urgent need of A- blood, doctors have appealed.

There was no end to politics over the incident as well.

Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Choudhary hit out at the government, saying, “Govt is not able to provide basic facilities and services at stations but dreams of bullet trains.”

Helpline numbers:

KEM hospital: 022-24107000

Western Railway control room: 022 – 23070564, 022-23017379, 022-23635959

Mumbai railway control room: 022-23081725

Traffic helpline WhatsApp no: 8454999999