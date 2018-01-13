The cyber world wants to know how a lipstick stain ended up inside a toilet bowl!

| By : Trends Desk

Netizens from all over the world are crazy about sharing bizarre news, some remain unnoticed while some turn the internet crazy. This is one such image which made users puzzled to know the story behind it and how it got there, ‘lipstick stain in a toilet bowl’!

Twitter user ‘clawedhumor’ shared the image not knowing it would evoke tweeps to know the story behind the stain. Captioned “Stranger things 2018”, the picture has been retweeted 5.5k times while 10 k people reacted along with 387 other users at the time of writing this, who were interested to know how the pink lipstick mark got imprinted inside the toilet bowl.

Many people picked up the image and it was also featured in Twitter moments.

Here are some of the funny reactions to the viral image

Even toilet is lucky than me 😑 — GabbaR (@LogicalGabbar) January 10, 2018

I really want to hear this story… — Mahesh Senthikumar (@MaheshSenthi) January 10, 2018

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha — Imagination Junkie (@Jia1303) January 10, 2018

I'll be happy to spend the rest of my existence not knowing how this happened. — Matthew Palumbo, MBA (@MattGPalumbo) January 10, 2018