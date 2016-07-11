The dogs in Nagaland are getting their “aache din” shortly : State on the process of banning dog meat

Kohima, July 11: In a move that might bring in lot of opposition from the different Naga tribes, Nagaland is contemplating a ban on dog meat, a local delicacy.

The Nagaland government is in the process of banning the use of dog meat as food in the state and directives have been issued to the urban local bodies (ULBs) to this effect.

The state cabinet has not yet taken any decision on the matter but the government through a letter issued by joint secretary Obangla Jamir, has asked the joint director of directorate of municipal affairs to issue an order to all the ULBs to give wide publicity to care for animals and also to issue an order to stop capture of dogs for the purpose of slaughter and meat, an official said.

The municipal affairs department (MAD) have also been requested to stop the bazaars meant for selling live dogs and its meat, besides giving wide publicity to treat animals with care and love, the Joint Secretary said.

Subsequently, MAD joint director and head of department, A Zanbemo Ngullie in a letter to the 23 administrators of municipal and town councils in the state dated May 3 without issuing any direct order forwarded the joint secretary’s letter to them.