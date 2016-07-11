The dogs in Nagaland are getting their “aache din” shortly : State on the process of banning dog meat
Kohima, July 11: In a move that might bring in lot of opposition from the different Naga tribes, Nagaland is contemplating a ban on dog meat, a local delicacy.
The Nagaland government is in the process of banning the use of dog meat as food in the state and directives have been issued to the urban local bodies (ULBs) to this effect.
The state cabinet has not yet taken any decision on the matter but the government through a letter issued by joint secretary Obangla Jamir, has asked the joint director of directorate of municipal affairs to issue an order to all the ULBs to give wide publicity to care for animals and also to issue an order to stop capture of dogs for the purpose of slaughter and meat, an official said.
Nagaland is a high consumer of meat products with dog meat being one of delicacies. One Kg of dog meat costs more than 300 in the state. There are several hotels, especially in the state capital and commercial hub Dimapur, that serve dog meat.