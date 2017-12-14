The Farewell Flower ; Transience of love and life

| By : Meera Nair

T’puram (Kerala), Dec 14: “No, my movie is not about homosexuality. Most LGBT movies deal with the challenges faced by the protagonists with their sexual identities. My film centers around a gay couple. But they are at ease with their sexuality,” says Thai film maker Anucha Boonyawatana.

“My movie is about love, life and its transience,” Anucha adds.

Malila: The Farewell Flower features in the international competition section of the 22nd edition of International Film Festival of Kerala. It is Anucha’s second feature film and won the Kim Jiseok Award at Busan IFF.

Pitch and Shane who were once lovers, try to heal the pain of their contemporary lives by reviving their romance. While one of them is dying, the other decides to become a monk.

Anucha has formal education in film making. But before that the film maker trained to be a Buddhist monk.

He underwent intense, rigorous training in the forests of Thailand and went through practices such as meditating and living with corpses.

Malila: The Farewell Flower, is in many ways a reflection of his own experiences. Basira, a Thai flower making technique has great symbolic significance in his movie.

“Flower making in Thailand is a laborious task. It takes so much time and effort to make a Basira. And it all withers in five or six hours’ time. That got me thinking about the ephemeral nature of life and love,” sasy Anucha.

The movie brings together all that the director adores, Buddhist philosophy, love and flower making.

Though Thailand is a very open country in many respects including explorations of sexuality, Anucha says that some subjects like Buddhism and the royal family for instance need to be broached carefully.

Malila: The Farewell Flower throws open the question as to whether Buddhism does the people good or not.

Anucha refuses to answer the question himself and says it is up to each one of us to find our answers.