The first ‘Baby Olympics’ to kick-start in April

Bahrain, January 10: Bahrain has announced plans to host the first edition of Baby Olympics in April. The participation in this sports event is limited to children belonging to the age group of 2-4. The event is aimed at promoting the Olympic spirit, principles and exercise at a young age.

The event organized by the Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) will include five disciplines viz gymnastics, athletics, football, basketball, and weightlifting. The athletics will be categorized into a medley relay for four-year-olds, hurdles toddle for three-year-olds, and 15 meters in a freestyle race for two-year-olds.

The Olympic channel released a spoof video, depicting what the event is going to look like when it is finally executed.