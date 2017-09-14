The Great Indian Ice Cream and Frozen Dessert contest season 6 comes back with an ethnic theme

Gurgaon/New Delhi, September 14: The DuPont Nutrition and Health finally reveals the Season 6 of ‘The Great Indian Ice Cream & Frozen Dessert Contest’ (TGIIFDC) with an ethnic Indian theme. In 2017, The Great Indian Ice Cream & Frozen Dessert Contest would celebrate the variety of ice creams we all want to eat that are tasty, authentic and creatively localized with an ethnic Indian twist.

The competition introduces ‘Sorbet’ as one of the award categories for the first time, to further endorse its popularity as a healthier fruit-infused frozen alternative in the ice cream market.The contest is designed to honor the fantastic work of ice cream and frozen dessert manufacturers in India. Evaluation and awards ceremony for Season 6 will be held at Gurgaon, India on November 16.

This event will honor the contest winners who push their industries towards craftsmanship and innovation enhancing the popular ice cream flavor landscape and creating local concoctions. Participants will compete for best-in-class, gold, silver and bronze titles in six award categories: standard vanilla ice cream, standard vanilla frozen dessert, best chocolate, most innovative, kool kids, and the new category, sorbet. The contest, found on winning ice cream ideas and recipes, assures that in the coming summer season consumers can look forward to something exceptionally delicious.

Making industry future-ready Parth Patel, business director, DuPont Nutrition & Health, South Asia said: “Ice cream consumption is rapidly growing and Indians are increasingly looking for new flavors. DuPont’s team of dairy specialists consistently works towards making the industry future-ready with innovative application ideas, consumer insights and technical support for a successful ice cream season year after year.

Market trends indicate that ice creams and frozen desserts are no longer seen as (just) a treat for kids. A wider consumer segment is now looking at ice cream as a snacking option. Traditional flavors are gaining momentum along with the popular classics. In Season 6 we are encouraging participants to think of unique ways to add an ethnic Indian twist to their popular flavors and innovations”.

“The taste palate of Indian consumers is expanding, as they are more willing to experiment with new traditional flavors and novel creations. Mintel’s Ice Cream Global Annual Review 2017 suggests that discerning consumers today are seeking unconventional flavors and concoctions in ice creams just like with other food and snack categories.

The Great Indian Ice Cream & Frozen Dessert Contest is a platform for many such ideas and innovations where industry luminaries evaluate the entries to honor concepts that meet evolving consumer needs for a successful product in the market” says, Sujith Sathayadas, marketing manager, DuPont Nutrition & Health, South Asia. (ANI-BusinessWireIndia)