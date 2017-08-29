The heart touching letter of Mark Zuckerberg to welcome his newly born daughter August

New York/United States, August 29: Mark Zuckerberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the social networking application Facebook updated his status on Monday that he is blessed with a daughter. Mark Zuckerberg said that his wife Priscilla Chan gave birth to their second child. In a Facebook post, he confirmed the news and wrote that “Priscilla and I are so happy to welcome our daughter August!”

Mark published a letter that he and Priscilla wrote to August “about the world we hope she grows up in.” The letter read, “Dear August, Welcome to the world! Your mom and I are so excited to see who you will become.When your sister was born, we wrote a letter about the world we hoped she and now you will grow up in – a world with better education, fewer diseases, stronger communities, and greater equality. We wrote that with all the advances in science and technology, your generation should live dramatically better lives than ours, and we have a responsibility to do our part to make that happen.”

Continued, “Even though headlines often focus on what’s wrong, we still believe these positive trends will win out. We’re optimists about your generation and the future.But rather than write about growing up, we want to talk about childhood. The world can be a serious place. That’s why it’s important to make time to go outside and play.” The father of two also shared that “childhood is magical” and August should not be “worrying too much about the future.”

“Childhood is magical. You only get to be a child once, so don’t spend it worrying too much about the future. You’ve got us for that, and we’ll do everything we possibly can to make sure the world is a better place for you and all children in your generation,” he added. Mark concluded the letter by saying that they all love her so much and they wish her a life of joy, love. Zuckerberg did not share August’s birth details in his Facebook update. (ANI)