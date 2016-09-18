The Hotehead Missle- Subramanian Swamy now targets Finance Minister

New Delhi, Sept 18: Even being a septuagenarian, Subramanian Swamy has a youthful demeanour as a hothead missile. He is also the most dreaded infighter in Indian politics who has thrown away many powerful politicians and bureaucrats from the most coveted positions.

Swamy initially turned his pointer at the Central Bank Chief Raghuram Rajan, later shifting to chief economic adviser to Union Finance Minister. Now, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy, on Saturday, has veiled an attack on Finance Minister Arun Jaitley by claiming that he would be a better Finance Minister than the latter.

“I am an economist. He is a lawyer. How can he be better than me?” Swamy, whose antagonism for Jaitley is open, said at an event here today.

Swamy was replying to a query on whether he will make a better Finance Minister than Jaitley at the India Today Mind Rocks Summit.

Swamy’s relentless criticism of former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan was also seen as indirect attack on Jaitley.

The reply came following AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi’s comment that inflation would have been in check had Swamy been the Finance Minister.

During the course of BJP-led Union Government, Swamy has been venting out intense controversies creating an instability to the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will be an interesting factor to check out whether the most celebrated PM will be able to tackle Swamy from wrecking the administration.

Love-Hate relationship for Swamy

It is a common knowledge that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had a strenuous relationship with him after Swamy wrote an autobiography which was published in a Tamil weekly ‘Kumudham’ where he tarnished the image of Vajpayee.

Before all these latest attacks, Swamy was “the chief wrecker” of the BJP government in 1999, under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, causing its fall after 13 months.

“They’ll face the worst consequences” from tolerating him, said Sudheendra Kulkarni, a close adviser to Vajpayee said. “He’ll be a great spoiler.”

NaMo has not only tolerated Swamy but also actively promoted him as a Member of Parliament protecting him from all the political wilderness. The reason, political observers say, is Swamy’s value as one of India’s most effective fighters against its endemic corruption, something that Modi has made a centerpiece of his plans to modernize and invigorate India’s economy.

Swamy, son of a government bureaucrat, was raised in New Delhi but left to pursue a doctorate in economics at Harvard in 1962. It was the beginning of a 50-year affiliation with the university as an associate professor and summer lecturer.

After achieving his degree and teaching at Harvard for several years, he returned to India, hoping to build an academic career in 1962. But as an outspoken advocate of free-market economics, he found himself shut out of the intelligentsia, then rabidly leftist.

Swamy was contemplating a return to the United States after being unable to find a permanent place in India’s top academic institutions. But he fell in with a Hindu nationalist group, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of the governing Bharatiya Janata Party.

Probable reasons for Swamy not being the FM