The most iconic prank call

San Francisco/California, Jan 9: Prank calls are the most unscathing and easy-to-execute versions of a practical joke. Everyone must have made prank calls at some point in our lives; they are ubiquitous and uneventful. But, can a prank call be historic and iconic?; the famous innovator and the man behind iPhones have proved that it can be.

Steve Jobs made his historic prank call on January 9, 2007, when he took out his iPhone and dialled a Starbucks. Starbucks employee, Ying Hang “Hannah” Zhang working in San Francisco outlet answered the call with a pleasant ‘Good morning without knowing that she was becoming part of history by just answering that call.

How may I help you, asked Zhang ingenuously?

“Yes, I’d like to order 4,000 lattes to go, please; He paused grinningly.

No, just kidding. Wrong number. Goodbye!”

Steve Jobs was unveiling the first iPhone and demonstrating the operation of google map by searching the nearest store of Starbucks. The huge throng gathered in San Francisco to witness the historic phone launch erupted in laughter.

Incidentally, that was the first call made by an iPhone. This exercise was caught on by Job’s posterity; to this date, the Starbucks stores still receives prank calls from Apple employees and fans.