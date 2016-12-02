‘The Mummy’ to life in first teaser; Tom Cruise provided an ominous first look

Washington, Dec 02: Tom Cruise ‘Universal’ just provided an ominous first look at the upcoming fantasy-thriller ‘The Mummy’ with a 15-second thrilling teaser.

The 54-year-old star took to his official Twitter handle to release the teaser, writing, “I’m excited to help bring #TheMummy to life. I can’t wait for you guys to see the full trailer Sunday.”

In the short sneak peak, Cruise’s character asserts, “I saw her. She is real.”

The teaser shows quick cuts of a mummy being removed from an underground crypt somewhere in the desert and Cruise running as the creature comes to terrorize the world amid the proclamation, “Welcome to a world of gods and monsters.”

Then, we get a split-second glimpse of scared Russell Crowe in a brown suit and tie, approaching something in his front.

The reboot also stars Courtney B. Vance, Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis and Jake Johnson.

The Alex Kurtzman directed flick hits theaters on June 9, 2017.