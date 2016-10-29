The new camera : Facebook testing Snapchat-like camera effects

New York, Oct 29 : In yet another attempt to take on photo sharing mobile service Snapchat, Facebook is testing photo effects and masks into its main camera app for stills and videos that disappear after 24 hours.

“The new camera”, as Facebook calls it, is first being tested in Ireland before rolling out to everyone.

“The new features include Snapchat-style animated selfie masks, overlaid graphics, and geofilters, Prisma-esque fine art-themed style transfer filters and some innovative new reactive filters that respond to your body’s movements,” technology website Techcrunch.com reported on Friday.

Facebook is also placing the camera icon to the left of the News Feed and a swipe will show photo and video direct messages with friends.

Earlier this month, Facebook rolled out a new feature called Messenger Day that tries to clone Snapchat’s “Stories” feature and lets users post photos and videos that disappear after a day.

Messenger Day appears at top of the conversation list in Facebook Messenger and users can add animated text and graphics to pictures or video snippets before sharing them.

–IANS

anuj/gb