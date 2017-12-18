The New York Times powerful women: Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam is in list

Lahore [Pakistan], Dec. 18: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, has been featured on The New York Times list of 11 powerful women in 2017.

Maryam was chosen for the article run under the NYT’s Saturday Profile section.

Maryam’s description reads: “She had recently emerged as the right hand of her father, the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. But corruption charges are clouding her rapid rise.”

Moreover, the accompanying article on former premier’s daughter mentions that she rose to political prominence after helping run her father’s re-election campaign in 2013. “Since then, she has managed to sideline her cousin Hamza Shahbaz, long considered a potential standard-bearer, who is now conspicuous by his absence from rallies and party meetings,” the article adds.

Her notable achievements include cementing her mother’s victory in the crucial NA-120 by-elections. NA-120 was vacated after Nawaz Sharif stepped down as the prime minister after Supreme Court disqualified him.

According to the NYT article written on her on October 27, Maryam Sharif has emerged as the right hand of her father.

