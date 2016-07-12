The newspaper Greater Kashmir’s second page carries some heartbreaking announcements 

Kashmir, July 12: The second page of Greater Kashmir, a leading newspaper in the valley, carried undeniable evidence of how it’s going to take Kashmir a long time to heal. Half of the paper’s second page carries announcements of cancelled invitations to weddings and reception parties. Some of classifieds ads say that scheduled weddings will be held, but will be conducted in the privacy of homes with no attendance from guests, owing to the ‘unrest’ in the valley, as reported by huffingtonpost.in.

Four days since terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen’s chief Burhan Wani was killed by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmiri newspapers put the number of people injured in the resultant clashes at 1300-1500. The death toll in protests have now climbed to 30 and the resentment against the Indian state and its security machinery has reached yet another peak in the Valley.

As newspapers and channels in the rest of the country begin to tire of the Kashmir unrest – like they do of most news that has outlived its ‘breaking news’ appeal – a Facebook post by Ankur Bhardwaj offered a subtle reminder of the fact that Kashmir continues to reel under a crisis.

Another newspaper, The Kashmir Observer, also carried announcements of cancelled wedding invitations and even cancelled job interviews. It also said that exams held by the Kashmir University had been put on hold indefinitely following the clashes.