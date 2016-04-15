‘The Nice Guys’ to release in India on May 27: Watch Trailer here

April 15, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, April 15 : Director Shane Black’s upcoming film “The Nice Guys”, which stars actors Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling, is set to release in India on May 27 this year.

Set in the 1970s, the film’s story stylishly follows the occasion when a down on luck private eye Holland March (Gosling) must work somehow together with his unlikely partner in crime Jackson Healy (Crowe) to solve the mystery of a missing woman, which is seemingly related to the death of a famous porn star.

“The Nice Guys” will also premiere at the 69th Cannes International Film Festival in the out of competition category.

The film is distributed in India by PVR Pictures.

Tags: ,
Related News
Facebook to deliver ads on in-stream placements in videos on the social media
Videos of man singing at railway station gets the attention of social media
BBC ,London govt pulls their advertising from Google after they were found to run alongside ‘hate crime’ videos
Whatsapp adds new feature for iOS users to upload photos ,videos at WhatsApp Status , similar to Snapchat Stories
Indian celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani posts series of videos with A listers for his calender
UP prankster apologizes for playing prank of molesting women and posting their videos on YouTube
Top