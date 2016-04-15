‘The Nice Guys’ to release in India on May 27: Watch Trailer here

Mumbai, April 15 : Director Shane Black’s upcoming film “The Nice Guys”, which stars actors Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling, is set to release in India on May 27 this year.

Set in the 1970s, the film’s story stylishly follows the occasion when a down on luck private eye Holland March (Gosling) must work somehow together with his unlikely partner in crime Jackson Healy (Crowe) to solve the mystery of a missing woman, which is seemingly related to the death of a famous porn star.

“The Nice Guys” will also premiere at the 69th Cannes International Film Festival in the out of competition category.

The film is distributed in India by PVR Pictures.