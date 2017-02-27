The Nostalgic Snake game is now on Facebook, But Indian users wait a little more

New Delhi, Feb 27: Everyone who used Mobile handsets from some years back knows about the Snake Game. After the novel entry of modern Smartphones the snake game goes as nostalgic.

Everyone’s favourite time sink Snake is now coming back not just on the new Nokia 3310, but also on Facebook Messenger.

The game was brilliant as much for its simplicity as for its addictive capacity. So even if you don’t plan on buying the upcoming new Nokia 3310, you still have a chance to play it.

But, the game is not available in India now. Indians may want to wait a bit for the game because Facebook Messenger in India is now not supporting the Instant Games feature.

Unlike the refreshed mobile version which features colours, a new logo and slicker graphics the Facebook version is a call back to the old-school green- tinged monochromatic style.

The Facebook Messenger Instant Games feature allows users to challenge each other to games such as Words With Friends, Space invaders, Pac-Man, etc.

But for now, all we Indians can do is update the app on time, and wait.

For others, who are on outside India Can play the game from their Facebook Messenger.

How to play games on Facebook Messenger?

1. Download the latest version of Facebook Messenger from Google Play/App Store, or update your current app to the latest edition.

2. Select new chat and a buddy from the list, or simply tap on a recent contact.

3.If you are now located in one of the 30 countries where Facebook Instant Games are available, you will see a small gamepad controller in the feature strip, right next to the GIF icon, that’s what you have to tap.

4. Choose from the list of Instant Games that appear, and press Play – your chat buddy will be challenged to beat your score, and most of the games are pretty self-explanatory in terms of control and gameplay, as there are plenty of classics in the initial launch roster.

