The Padwomen of Madhya Pradesh

Jhabua/Madhya Pradesh, February 07: When Padman is all set to rule the box office, a group of women from Madhya Pradesh is making news for breaking the glass ceiling.

A group of 10 women from socially backward Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh have went out of their way to make and sell low-cost sanitary pads in their village. Following the footsteps of the Padman, Arunachalam Muruganantham, the Padwomen employed mini-machines to manufacture the Sanitary Napkin.

The group of women based in Aamba Khodra village began the endeavor by making sanitary pads for themselves and later sold them to others in the village. The business which was initially protested by many, flourished into a profitable enterprise. The women are now earning Rs 900-1000 per head.

Padwomen group leader Hemlata said that they were threatened for selling sanitary pads. The women are happy with the way things have turned out; more than the profit, it is the act of helping females in their village get rid of menstrual health diseases that make them more happy.

The group got immense help and support from the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM).

According to a member of the group, the people who earlier opposed the initiative, buy these pads for their daughters and daughter-in-laws now.

According to NRLM official, Vishal Rai,the self-motivation and resilience got the NRLM interested in the group’s initiative.