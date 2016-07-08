The pregnancy test kit that Britney Spears used in 2005 was sold in an auction

July 8, 2016 | By :

Washington D.C, Jul 8 : The pregnancy test kit that Britney Spears used while with husband Kevin Federline was sold in an auction in 2005, fetching $5,001

According to CNN, the positive test was found in a garbage can in a Los Angeles hotel room that the 34-year-old singer had stayed in with then husband Kevin Federline.

The test was bought by the Internet casino, which is known for bizarre celebrity merchandise purchases, from a Canadian radio station that had previously purchased the item

Tags: ,
Related News
Sony’s Twitter account hacked ,Britney Spears dead fake news spread
Oops ! Britney Spears does it again,with a handstand
Britney Spears has wardrobe malfunction during Vegas show
Singer Britney Spears love to marry pop star Justin Bieber
Britney Spears says she’s not looking for love and dating is ‘silly’
Britney Spears gives us ‘Baby One More Time’ vibes by performing in pigtails
Top