The pregnancy test kit that Britney Spears used in 2005 was sold in an auction

Washington D.C, Jul 8 : The pregnancy test kit that Britney Spears used while with husband Kevin Federline was sold in an auction in 2005, fetching $5,001

According to CNN, the positive test was found in a garbage can in a Los Angeles hotel room that the 34-year-old singer had stayed in with then husband Kevin Federline.

The test was bought by the Internet casino, which is known for bizarre celebrity merchandise purchases, from a Canadian radio station that had previously purchased the item