The Supreme Court has broken tradition by extending its working time until 6pm on the days when Nirbhaya case is listed

New Delhi, July 12: The Supreme Court has broken tradition by confirming that it will extend its working day from 4pm until 6pm on the days when the Nirbhaya case is listed.

The court announced the hearing of appeals filed by the four murder-rape convicts currently on death row – Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay, Akshay.

It will be obliged to confirm or reject the death sentence awarded by the trial court, and upheld by the High Court on July 18, according to a report by dailymail.co.uk.

A special bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra said the court will sit until 6pm, “in the interest of a detailed and continuous hearing”.

The bench also allowed the plea of Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi, and father Bhadrinath Singh, to be heard “on certain aspects” of the case.

The Supreme Court has appointed two senior lawyers – Raju Ramachandran and Sanjay Hegde – to ensure that there are no “inadequacies” and the convicts are ensured a “full and fair” hearing.

“Considering the gravity of the case and the questions of law involved, we deem it fit to appoint the senior lawyers to assist the court”, the bench had said.

While advocate Raju Ramachandran will represent convicts Mukesh and Pawan, another well-known lawyer Sanjay Hegde will argue for Vinay and Akshay.

Ramachandran had earlier represented 26/11 death convict Ajmal Kasab and Mumbai blast convict Yakub Memon in the Supreme Court.

On April 4 the Supreme Court finally began hearing the appeals after leaving them on the shelf for more than two years.

As per procedure, the apex court also needs to confirm that the crime warrants capital punishment, and only then can the four convicts be hanged.

The juvenile convict has already walked free after serving three years at a juvenile home. Another accused, Mukesh’s brother Ram Singh, committed suicide inside Tihar Jail during the trial.

The incident, which sparked worldwide condemnation and spurred major changes in Indian laws, took place on a private bus which the victim had boarded along with a male friend on the night of December 16, 2012.