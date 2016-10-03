The Supreme Court rebukes Karnataka over Cauvery issue, “Show Some Bonafide By Obeying Orders”, says SC

New Delhi, October 3: The Supreme Court on Monday rebuked Karnataka’s stand on the Cauvery issue, not releasing water for Tamil Nadu.

The Supreme Court lashed on Karnataka commenting that, ” Show Some Bonafide By Obeying Orders.” The Supreme court has earlier ordered Karnataka to releses water for Tamil Nadu. Karnataka informed that, they are ready to release water. It is holding back the water it was ordered to share with Tamil Nadu. The Centre has also made it clear that t is not willing to create a new committee to study the crisis, telling that the parliament alone has the authority to constitute such an agency.

During last month, Tamil Nadu has sought more water from the river for its farmers. After the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka refused reluctantly, initiating riots across the state, including in the capital of Bengaluru. After that, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has communicated that his own cities are nearly running dry, neighbour Tamil Nadu must wait till November for any more water.

That has not got down well with the Supreme Court which has chastised Karnataka for defying its orders, including at today’s hearing. The judges were also taken aback by the centre stating that it cannot create the Cauvery Water Management Board, as ordered last week. “It was a mistake,” the centre admitted to judges who pointed out that at the last hearing, the government had agreed to setting up the agency. Only parliament can authorize the board, said the government’s lawyers, reports ndtv.com.

Given that it was making no headway in its arbitration, the court had asked for the board to be constituted and for its members to visit Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to first-hand examine the problems that both states claim.