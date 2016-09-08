The third edition of the Indian Super League ropes in Sportradar to monitor betting

New Delhi, September 8: The third edition of the Indian Super League (ISL), starting October 1, will be monitored by a betting monitoring firm, the organisers of the tournament Football Sports Development Limited, said on Thursday.

The move is a bid to ensure a fair and clean tournament and the monitoring will be done by the company Sportradar’s Integrity Services, according to a release.

Speaking about the new partnership on Thursday, an ISL release said: “Hero Indian Super League continues to go from strength to strength and by bringing Sportradar on board, we have highlighted our commitment to the integrity of our league and we look forward to another exciting competition.”

Andreas Krannich, Sportradar’s Managing Director for Integrity Services said: “Following our extended partnership with the AFC, this cooperation is a special one, allowing us to work with such a vibrant league that is pivotal to growing the sport in the subcontinent.”