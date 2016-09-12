The Union Cabinet approves the signing and ratification of an extradition treaty between India and Afghanistan

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Monday approved the signing and ratification of an extradition treaty between India and Afghanistan.

The treaty would provide a legal framework for seeking extradition of terrorists, economic offenders and other criminals from and to the Afghanistan, reports deccanchronicle.com.

The approval for the extradition treaty comes ahead of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s proposed visit to New Delhi for bilateral talks with the Indian leadership later this month.

