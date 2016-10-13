The Union Home Ministry seeks report on murder of BJP worker in Kerala

Kochi, Oct 13: The Union Home Ministry has called for a report on the murder of a BJP worker in Kannur, Kerala.

A statewide dawn-to-dusk hartal has been called in the state by the opposition BJP after the murder of the party worker on Wednesday.

There is a complete shutdown in Kochi and state capital Thiruvananthapuram. State transport KSRTC buses were not plying.

On Wednesday, the BJP said that Ramit, a party worker, was hacked to death by CPM workers in Pinarayi town in Kannur district. Police said armed men on bikes stood ready with swords waiting for Ramit to step out of his house. They attacked him in the presence of his mother and sister. Although he was taken to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.