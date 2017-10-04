The US dined and wined Haqqanis and Hafiz Saeed: Why blaming Pakistanis for nurturing these people, asks Pak FM Asif

Washington/ US, October 4: Top US General, during a Congressional hearing on Tuesday, claimed that Pakistan’s intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) runs its own foreign policy and has connections with terrorist groups.

However, Pakistan denied all the allegations raised by the US. India and Afghanistan have also raised similar allegations against Pakistan from time to time.

General Joseph Dunford, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, asserted that the US over the past several years had made a bilateral approach to effect a change in Pakistan’s behaviour. Dunford added that only multilateral approach could help bring a change in Pakistan’s attitude.

Defence Secretary Jim Mattis joined the top American general in slamming the ISI. Mattis told that ISI runs its own policy and doesn’t seem to be controlled by the federal government.

Allegations against ISI and Pakistan was raised by US hours before Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif landed in Washington for a three-day visit.

Earlier, in last week, Asif had slammed US while attending the annual UN General Assembly sessions in New York. He told that the US is responsible for the rise of terrorist groups in Pakistan.

Asif said, “Don’t blame us for Haqqanis or don’t blame us for the Hafiz Saeed, these were the people who were your darlings just 20 to 30 years back.” He added that they were being dined and wined in the White House and now the US blames Pakistanis for nurturing these people.

Asif made the three-day visit to the US for rebuilding bilateral ties frayed after Trump had accused Pakistan of sheltering terror groups.