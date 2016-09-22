The whole world united against terror, Pakistan still in denial: India

New Delhi, September 22: Taking a dig at Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Vikas Swaruphighlighted how Sharif’s statement elaborately highlighted ‘India’s human rights violations in J&K’, while no other country has even made a passing reference to it in their UN addresses, reports timesofindia.com.

“No one and I repeat, no other country, at UN has spoken on the subject Nawaz Sharif devoted 80% of his time to,” Swarup said. And in the last two days, fifty world leaders have addressed the UN General Assembly, he added.

Attacking Pakistan’s stand on terrorism, which is the biggest global threat, Swarup said, “Virtually every statement by other countries at UN has referred to terror as main threat to peace. Pakistan is still in denial”.

When asked about a possible rethink on India-Pakistan’s Indus Water Treaty in the wake of recent events, Swarup said,” “For any treaty to work, there is need for mutual trust and cooperation”. The historic treaty was signed between the two countries in 1960 between India’s Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistan President Ayub Khan.

When Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif addressed the UNGA last night, his 20-minute long speech was mostly about the ‘brutalities of Army in the troubled state’ and India’s ‘illegal occupation’ of the Valley. He repeated Pakistan’s age-old rhetoric on Kashmir and said that Pakistan ‘completely supports Kashmir’s demand for self-determination’.

Pakistan has left no stones unturned to raise the Kashmir unrest at all international platforms which have repeatedly fallen on deaf ears. Global powers have chosen to ignore Pakistan’s Kashmir rabble-rousing and instead talk down at Islamabad about its continuing support to terrorism, especially after the recent Uri attack.

Sharif had also announced that he would submit a dossier to the UN President which clearly cites ‘human rights violations by the Army in Kashmir’. Targeting this statement, Swarup today said that the UN President has made no mention of receiving any such dossier and has upheld that the matter be dealt bilaterally between the two countries.