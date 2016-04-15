The world’s fastest convertible is officially from Texas

On March 25, the Hennessey Venom GT Spyder set a new world record for open-top sports cars at Naval Air Station Lemoore where Racelogic, the renowned independent speed testing firm, has officially confirmed that a top speed of 265.6 mph was achieved.

The record run was certified by Racelogic technical director, Jim Lau, and witnessed by Commander Darren Fouts, Air Operations Officer. The Venom GT roadster was driven by Brian Smith, director of the Ford Performance Racing School.

Following the spectacular record-breaking speed of the Hennessey Venom GT in 2014, during which the hardtop coupe achieved a top speed of 270.4 mph (435.3 km/h) at the Kennedy Space Center, a record speed that remains unparalleled to this day, Hennessey has added yet another milestone.

The open top version, the Venom GT Spyder, now also officially holds the world record. The open-top super sports car reached a maximum speed of 265.6 mph (427.4 km/h) at the US Navy’s 2.9 mile long runway in Lemoore, California, making it the fastest convertible sports car in the world – beating the previous record held by the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport Vitesse by over 11 mph.

The Venom GT is powered by a twin-turbo 7.0L V8 engine producing 1,451 bhp @ 7,200 rpm and 1,287 lb-ft of torque @ 4,200 rpm and puts its power down to the rear Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires via a 6-speed manual gearbox by Ricardo.

The Venom GT is capable of 0-60 mph in less than 2.4 seconds and has been tested from 0-200 mph in less than 13 seconds.